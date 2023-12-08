Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,509. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

