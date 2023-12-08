Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,555 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

