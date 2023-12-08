Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

AZN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 2,239,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

