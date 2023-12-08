Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $25.11 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $920.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $898.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $867.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $999.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.45.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
