Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 289,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

