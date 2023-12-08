Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.80

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

