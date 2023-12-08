Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Ciena Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 951,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,835. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ciena by 21.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 80.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $4,644,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

