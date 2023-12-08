Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 6,969,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,462,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

