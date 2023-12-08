CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 258,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CohBar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CohBar

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

