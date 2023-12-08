Comparing Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Commerce and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emerge Commerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Commerce N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 3.04% 8.24% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerge Commerce and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 1 8 6 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emerge Commerce presently has a consensus target price of C$0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Emerge Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerge Commerce is more favorable than Revolve Group.

73.4% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerge Commerce and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.01 $58.70 million $0.44 35.21

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Commerce.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Emerge Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. The company's marketplace and subscription e-commerce properties provide pet products, meat/ grocery, and golf products. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, and CarnivoreClub.co. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.