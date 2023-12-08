Comparing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and GLG Life Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $13.04 million 0.22 -$12.45 million ($12.27) -0.04 GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.13 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.04

Edible Garden has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,313.86%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -68.64% -368.17% -93.96% GLG Life Tech -360.75% N/A -146.10%

Summary

Edible Garden beats GLG Life Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

