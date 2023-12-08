Comparing KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KNOT Offshore Partners and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.42%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners -6.92% 5.36% 1.75% Genco Shipping & Trading 2.75% 4.11% 3.43%

Risk & Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $284.43 million 0.67 $57.72 million ($0.58) -9.62 Genco Shipping & Trading $395.28 million 1.54 $158.58 million $0.25 57.24

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

