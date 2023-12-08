Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $154,788.85 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $9,740.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $63,011.52.

On Friday, December 1st, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $161,416.80.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CODI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

