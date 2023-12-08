Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $701.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Conflux has a market cap of $701.68 million and approximately $42.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,132.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00176360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00575015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00396137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00121635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,040,162 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,549,794,548.7951946 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19925785 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $75,592,159.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.