Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $298,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,154,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

