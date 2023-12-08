Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Business First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $113.12 million 3.34 $36.92 million $5.12 10.35 Business First Bancshares $249.96 million 2.22 $54.26 million $2.70 8.10

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21% Business First Bancshares 19.69% 13.60% 1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Business First Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. It operates full-service banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

