Cormorant Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cormorant Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,000 shares during the period. 89bio accounts for about 1.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in 89bio were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 50.0% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. 801,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $752.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

