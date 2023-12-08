Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Couchbase by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

