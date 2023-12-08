Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $65.84 million and $20.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.