Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $67.24 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $67.24 million and $21.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

