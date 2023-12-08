Critical Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.99 $146.72 million $0.17 58.76 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $134.33 million 0.02 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.10

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 142.9%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 8.57% 4.17% 2.17% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 10 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

