Critical Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hersha Hospitality Trust
|$405.87 million
|0.99
|$146.72 million
|$0.17
|58.76
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|$134.33 million
|0.02
|-$12.76 million
|($1.46)
|-0.10
Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hersha Hospitality Trust
|8.57%
|4.17%
|2.17%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|-9.88%
|4.05%
|0.87%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hersha Hospitality Trust
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2.00
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.
Summary
Hersha Hospitality Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.
