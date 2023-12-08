CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $962,812.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,885,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $244.64.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.