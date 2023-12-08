CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $962,812.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.55. 1,885,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4,041.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $244.64.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.