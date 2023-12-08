Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $724,567.55

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $724,567.55 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,050,330 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

