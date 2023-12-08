Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.12

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($21.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

