David Michael Barrett Sells 58,221 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $144,970.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $95,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $115,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $258,667.96.

Expensify Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 464,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $169.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXFY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter worth $86,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.