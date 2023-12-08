Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.4 %

Deluxe stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 173.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

