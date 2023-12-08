Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) versus Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Financial Analysis

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Deutsche Börse pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deutsche Börse pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Deutsche Börse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Börse 28.70% 18.93% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00 Deutsche Börse 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Singapore Exchange and Deutsche Börse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Deutsche Börse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 24.02 Deutsche Börse $5.63 billion 6.54 $1.57 billion $0.98 19.78

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Deutsche Börse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singapore Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Singapore Exchange on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty. The company also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; Qontigo, an integrated suite of front-to-back investment management solution; and a central counterparty for equities and bonds, as well as provides pre-ipo and listing services. In addition, it offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; connectivity services; and global securities funding and financing, and collateral and liquidity management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, the company provides order routing, settlement, asset management, and custody; investment distribution and placement; infrastructure and post-trading; index, analytics, and risk; securities transactions settlement; securities custody and administration; and market data and analytics services. Additionally, it operates third clearing house Nodal Clear; and specialized software as a service platform for trading participants and digital business platform, as well as offers information technology solutions, including financial market, commodities market, and network connectivity solutions under the Deutsche Börse and 7 Market Technology brands. The company was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

