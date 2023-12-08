dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.64 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $1,252.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00176360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,882,697 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99723347 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

