Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 19,370 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 12.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

