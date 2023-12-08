Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
