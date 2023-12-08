Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.08

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 23113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Broadcom falls into a buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.