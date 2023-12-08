Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.