DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:KTF remained flat at $8.67 during trading hours on Friday. 48,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,919. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

