DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:KTF remained flat at $8.67 during trading hours on Friday. 48,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,919. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
