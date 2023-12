Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.60. 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 13,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Edenred Stock Up 0.9 %

About Edenred

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciĆ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

