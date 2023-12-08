Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.81 million and $548,855.51 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004711 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,630,712 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.