Elliott Investment Management Sells 421,122 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 421,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $9,972,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,006,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Elliott Investment Management sold 205,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $4,907,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $13,999,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,263,379.94.

On Monday, November 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $11,486,412.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $3,555,822.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 558,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $13,168,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $848,317.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 1,775,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 308,318 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

