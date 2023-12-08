Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.47. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 818 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $169.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ellomay Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,711,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.