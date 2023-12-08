Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.47. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 818 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $169.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.26.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.40%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
