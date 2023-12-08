EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. Acquires New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,995,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,527,000. Ovintiv makes up 100.0% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. owned 3.65% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 703,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.