Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Raised by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up about 7.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $87,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.39. 513,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

