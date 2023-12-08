Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.12 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.12 million and approximately $881,334.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,267.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00178409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00581139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00395976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00122085 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,857,575 coins and its circulating supply is 71,858,631 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

