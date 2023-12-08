Ergo One Day Trading Volume Hits $841,418.33 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $114.02 million and $841,418.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,733.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00176242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.78 or 0.00573441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00396180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00121167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,845,497 coins and its circulating supply is 71,846,487 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

