Ergoteles LLC Boosts Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.34. 336,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,792. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

