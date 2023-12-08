Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000. Crocs makes up 0.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Crocs stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 378,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.