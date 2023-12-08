Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Argo Group International worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO remained flat at $29.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGO

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

