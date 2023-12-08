Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 568.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises about 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Saia worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,084.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,725. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.86. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

