Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. 380,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,673. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

