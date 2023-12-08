Ergoteles LLC Invests $6.98 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 256,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.14% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 625,700 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,545,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,109,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

