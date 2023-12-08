Ergoteles LLC Invests $8.85 Million in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

