Ergoteles LLC Makes New $10.82 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 0.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

