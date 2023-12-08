Ergoteles LLC Purchases 95,344 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 581.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $297.85. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

